Akron Zoo becomes 1st in Ohio to earn ‘Age-Friendly Seal of Approval’ by BBB

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio to earn an Age-Friendly Seal of Approval by the Better Business Bureau.

To celebrate, Akron Zoo is hosting Age-Friendly Friday where guests ages 62 and older can purchase a senior citizen discount ticket for $12 and receive a general admission ticket for free on May 26.

The zoo will also offer snacks for seniors and giveaways like the chance to win a family membership.

A ceremony will also take place from 9-10 a.m. on Friday followed by a walking tour highlighting the zoo’s accessibility and service to seniors.

“The Age-Friendly Seal of Approval pilot program is a multi-sector collaboration by the Akron-Summit Age-Friendly Task Force, spearheaded by County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Mayor Dan Horrigan, and Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities,” the Akron Zoo and Office of County Executive Shapiro stated.

The ceremony will take place at the Akron Zoo Barnhardt Family Welcome Center at 500 Edgewood Ave.

