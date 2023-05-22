2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Zoo becomes 1st in Ohio to earn ‘Age-Friendly Seal of Approval’ by BBB

Akron Zoo becomes 1st in Ohio to earn ‘Age-Friendly Seal of Approval’ by BBB
Akron Zoo becomes 1st in Ohio to earn ‘Age-Friendly Seal of Approval’ by BBB(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio to earn an Age-Friendly Seal of Approval by the Better Business Bureau.

To celebrate, Akron Zoo is hosting Age-Friendly Friday where guests ages 62 and older can purchase a senior citizen discount ticket for $12 and receive a general admission ticket for free on May 26.

The zoo will also offer snacks for seniors and giveaways like the chance to win a family membership.

A ceremony will also take place from 9-10 a.m. on Friday followed by a walking tour highlighting the zoo’s accessibility and service to seniors.

“The Age-Friendly Seal of Approval pilot program is a multi-sector collaboration by the Akron-Summit Age-Friendly Task Force, spearheaded by County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Mayor Dan Horrigan, and Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities,” the Akron Zoo and Office of County Executive Shapiro stated.

The ceremony will take place at the Akron Zoo Barnhardt Family Welcome Center at 500 Edgewood Ave.

[ Akron Zoo hosts ‘Zoothing Hour’ for sensory-inclusive experience ]

Akron Zoo becomes 1st in Ohio to earn ‘Age-Friendly Seal of Approval’ by BBB
Akron Zoo becomes 1st in Ohio to earn ‘Age-Friendly Seal of Approval’ by BBB(Akron Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Northern Ohio Fire Fighters Inaugural Golf Tournament in May 2022
Northern Ohio Fire Fighters Charities hosts 2nd annual golf tournament
46th Cleveland Marathon, half-marathon winners announced
46th Cleveland Marathon winners announced
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
Cleveland father of 3 killed as he attends vigil for his murdered friend
Cleveland father of 3 killed as he attends vigil for his murdered friend