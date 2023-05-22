Browns WR Josh Cribbs to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame on Monday announced Cleveland Browns WR Josh Cribbs will be inducted as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The announcement was made live on CW’s Cribbs in the CLE.

Cribbs, who was drafted by the Browns in 2005, spent 8 years in Cleveland.

He accumulated 1,161 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 107 catches.

Cribbs also was known for his abilities as a punt returner, where he accumulated 2,154 return yards and 3 touchdowns on 222 attempts.

