Browns WR Josh Cribbs to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs (16) stiff-arms Chicago Bears cornerback Charles...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs (16) stiff-arms Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame on Monday announced Cleveland Browns WR Josh Cribbs will be inducted as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The announcement was made live on CW’s Cribbs in the CLE.

Cribbs, who was drafted by the Browns in 2005, spent 8 years in Cleveland.

He accumulated 1,161 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 107 catches.

Cribbs also was known for his abilities as a punt returner, where he accumulated 2,154 return yards and 3 touchdowns on 222 attempts.

