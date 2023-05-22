Duo wanted for using stolen credit card in Elyria, police say
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card are wanted, Elyria Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying them.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Elyria Police on May 22:
If you recognize either of them or have any other information on this theft and misuse of a credit card, email Ofc. Tomlin at jtomlin@cityofelryia.org.
Tipsters can also call police dispatch at 440-323-3302 or text the keyword TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.
Reference report #2023-13192 with your tips.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.