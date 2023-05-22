Endangered 54-year-old Cleveland woman missing since May 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on May 22 to help find missing and endangered 54-year-old Nisha Dhawan.

Dhawan was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Dhawan went missing on May 6 and was reported missing on May 16.

Police say possible locations Dhawan might be Cleveland, Mentor, and Euclid women’s shelters.

If you see or know any information on Dhawan’s whereabouts call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.

