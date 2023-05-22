2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Endangered 54-year-old Cleveland woman missing since May 6

Endangered 54-year-old Cleveland woman missing since May 6
Endangered 54-year-old Cleveland woman missing since May 6(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on May 22 to help find missing and endangered 54-year-old Nisha Dhawan.

Dhawan was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Dhawan went missing on May 6 and was reported missing on May 16.

Police say possible locations Dhawan might be Cleveland, Mentor, and Euclid women’s shelters.

If you see or know any information on Dhawan’s whereabouts call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

17-year-old girl sentenced for murder at Stark County park
17-year-old girl sentenced for murder at Stark County park
Chris Antonetti
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
32-year-old woman in ICU after single-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Lake County firefighters save flooded venue hour before wedding