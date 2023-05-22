Guardians president Chris Antonetti: ‘Like anyone else, I hate losing’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Antonetti, president of the struggling Cleveland Guardians, addressed media Monday before the team’s 6-game homestand.

The Guardians were swept over the weekend by the Mets in New York and have lost 7 of their last 10.

Cleveland is now 3rd in the A.L. Central at 20-26, 4.5 games back of first-place Minnesota.

Tonight begins a 3-game set with the White Sox, followed by 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

