Missing Cleveland man’s remains found in Lake Erie over 2 years later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of a man was found in Lake Erie after being listed as missing for over two years.

Jose Irizarry’s sister told 19 News officials found his remains in the vicinity of the Historic Cleveland Coast Guard Station, located at 1000 Whiskey Island Dr.

“Just to imagine we could have given him a proper burial for his son, my father, my sisters, open casket. Now I have to cremate my brother,” said Irizarry’s sister.

Irizarry’s family previously told 19 News Irizarry was released from the Cuyahoga County Justice Center prior to his disappearance.

Iziarry’s grieving family said their one wish is to know what happened to him.

The 40-year-old walked out of the Justice Center in November 2020, and was never seen again.

“All I could remember was that Jose called my phone he said sister they are about to release me,” said Irizarry’s sister.

She said hours passed that November night, but no word from Jose.

“When I hit 12, I had a bad feeling in my heart.” said Irizarry’s sister. “I feel like something happened. Somebody knows something and they are saying nothing”

His family searched non-stop for him, never giving up hope. However, they say his remains were found this past March.

Family members told 19 News he suffered from mental illness.

When he was released from jail, Irizarry was wearing a GPS ankle monitor. It was used to ping his location at Whiskey Island.

For more than two years, the family left wondering what happened. In March, they got some answers.

She said Irizarry’s body was found near where his ankle monitor was last pinged.

“It’s too many pieces missing. I need answers and I need somebody to tell me what happened” said Irizarry’s sister.

A fundraiser has been created in Iziarry’s memory.

The Cleveland Division of Police has yet to comment on the investigation into Irizarry’s death.

19 News has reached out to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for comment and a copy of the autopsy report.

