Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry pattern this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air is in place across Ohio for the next several days. Rain chances aren’t zero, but low enough we aren’t putting it in the forecast. Mostly sunny sky today. Smoke from Canada wildfires could make the sky that milky color at times. High temperatures in the 70s. A lake breeze in the afternoon keeps you cooler near the shore. A warmer day tomorrow as temperatures will be around 80 degrees for a high. A cold front is forecast to sneak in from the north on Wednesday. A minimal threat for showers with it. A shot of colder air behind this boundary Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

