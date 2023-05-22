2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northern Ohio Fire Fighters Charities hosts 2nd annual golf tournament

Northern Ohio Fire Fighters Inaugural Golf Tournament in May 2022
Northern Ohio Fire Fighters Inaugural Golf Tournament in May 2022(Northern Ohio Fire Fighters Association)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Northern Ohio Fire Fighters Charities will host the second Annual Golf Tournament to raise funds for firefighters and their families in need of personal or financial support.

The tournament for firefighters and their supporters across six Northeast Ohio counties is scheduled for May 25 at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville.

“NOFF Charities is proud to make substantial contributions to the families of firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty to help defray costs at a difficult time and they have raised and distributed over $7 million to support the MetroHealth Burn Unit (more specifically to help children who are victims of fire and burns), the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the Fire Department of New York City following the 9/11 attacks,” Northern Ohio Firefighters Charities stated.

The highest scoring Firefighter Local team of four (who are all from the same fire department) will earn the coveted bear head to proudly display for the year, according to NOFF.

The cost is $240 per group of four, and the teams can reduce their score by one stroke with every $100 donation to NOFF Charities (with a maximum of five strokes deducted).

“It will be exciting to see the outcome of the ongoing rivalry between Bay Village FD (currently displaying the bear) and the Independence FD which has a semi-professional golfer (and firefighter),” said NOFF.

Non-firefighter teams are not eligible to win the bear.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., an hour before the s0otgun start at 9 a.m.

The 50/50 Raffle and Raffle Baskets winners will be called with food and drinks served and awards given out immediately after.

The Sleepy Hollow Golf Course is located at 9445 Brecksville Rd. in Brecksville.

Visit www.noffcharities.org for more information or to give a donation.

