2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children

The fire began shortly after midnight.
The fire began shortly after midnight.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said.

The Guyanese government said in a press statement that the fire broke out in the dormitory building of a secondary school in the city of Madhia, 200 miles south of Georgetown, Guyana’s capital.

“We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire,” the government said. It added that several other students are being treated for injuries.

The fire began shortly after midnight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says
Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes