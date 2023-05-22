Thief steals $15k in cigarettes from Cleveland gas station, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into a gas station and stealing $15,000 worth of cigarettes.

The theft occurred on May 13 at Q’s Gas and Go, located at 4322 Clark Ave. in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

Police said the man broke through the front glass door before taking the cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call police at 216-623-2715.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.