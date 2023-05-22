2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for crimes in Summit, Cuyahoga Counties

Arbe Beane
Arbe Beane((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violet Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Arbe Beane.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Beeane, 42, is wanted by Summit County Sheriff deputies for felonious assault for shooting a victim after an argument.

He is also wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies for receiving stolen property and Garfield Heights police for burglary.

Beane is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Beane is known to frequent the Cleveland and Summit County areas, said the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information in reference to Arbe Beane, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

