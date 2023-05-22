Warren man dies in Ashtabula County motorcycle crash

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on State Route 45 at Shaffer Road in Morgan Township.

According to troopers, Cody Norris, 27, was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 45 when he traveled off the right side of the road.

Norris was then thrown off the bike and struck a guardrail.

He was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers added Norris was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.