Warren man dies in Ashtabula County motorcycle crash

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on State Route 45 at Shaffer Road in Morgan Township.

According to troopers, Cody Norris, 27, was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 45 when he traveled off the right side of the road.

Norris was then thrown off the bike and struck a guardrail.

He was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers added Norris was not wearing a helmet.

