2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old Cleveland mom is now charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court with a total of nine criminal counts for the death of her newborn twins.

According to court documents, the girl is facing:

  • Two counts of murder
  • Two counts of gross abuse of a corpse
  • Four counts of endangering children
  • One count of tampering with evidence

Cleveland police said the bodies of the infants were found around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 inside a trash can in the 2800 block of Ludlow Rd. This is in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square Neighborhood.

A neighbor told 19 News the newborns were found by a landscaper looking to dispose of yard waste.

Police said the mom gave birth to the babies several days before they were located.

After being take into custody, police said the mom was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The mom, whose name is not being released at this time, is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 infants found dead in Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, Cleveland Police say
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cleveland police investigate after bodies of newborns found in the trash

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking for millions of more tax dollars to support prisoner education...
DeWine wants millions of more tax dollars for Ohio prisons re-entry support
Governor DeWine and re-entry for inmates
Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry
Trial underway for South Euclid man accused of beating 91-year-old mom to death
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek
Tree dedication service for slain Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek