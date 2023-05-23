16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old Cleveland mom is now charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court with a total of nine criminal counts for the death of her newborn twins.

According to court documents, the girl is facing:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of gross abuse of a corpse

Four counts of endangering children

One count of tampering with evidence

Cleveland police said the bodies of the infants were found around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 inside a trash can in the 2800 block of Ludlow Rd. This is in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square Neighborhood.

A neighbor told 19 News the newborns were found by a landscaper looking to dispose of yard waste.

Police said the mom gave birth to the babies several days before they were located.

After being take into custody, police said the mom was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The mom, whose name is not being released at this time, is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Tuesday morning.

