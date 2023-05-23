2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 inmates escape from Ohio prison

Authorities are looking for Brad Gillespie and James Lee after they escaped from the Allen...
Authorities are looking for Brad Gillespie and James Lee after they escaped from the Allen Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on May 23, 2023.(Williams County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two inmates at the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI) escaped on Tuesday and prison officials said they should be considered “dangerous.”

The inmates have been identified as Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 46.

Gillespie was convicted of murder in Paulding County.

Bradley Gillespie
Bradley Gillespie((Source: Ohio Department of Corrections))

Lee was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

James Lee
James Lee((Source: Ohio Department of Corrections))

Prison officials said they are working with local law enforcement officials.

Anyone who sees either of these individuals or has any information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on-site and leading the investigation.

