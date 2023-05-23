Baby for Blue: Bison at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new baby bison Sunday.

A post from the zoo announced the birth of the bison to mom Blue.

Blue came to the zoo from Minnesota Zoo last fall already bred, officials say.

The calf, which has not yet been named, was standing and nursing within the first 30 minutes of birth, according to the post.

Visitors can see the new calf at the Wilderness Trek in the zoo.

