Bill restricting transgender student bathroom use proposed in State Assembly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new bill proposed in the Ohio Assembly would restrict the use of multi-student bathrooms to the “biological sex” of a student, or the sex listed on a student’s birth certificate.

The bill, which has been proposed by Republicans Beth Lear (Galena) and Adam Bird (New Richmond), would create the bathroom restriction on “higher learning institutions”, or k-12 schools, colleges and universities. The bill would make a student restroom, locker room, changing room, or shower room accessible by multiple students at the same time only accessible by students that have the same “biological sex” as according to their birth certificate.

Single student bathrooms would not be restricted under this bill, as well as single-occupancy faculty facilities. Children under ten being assisted by a parent/guardian or family member would also not be restricted under the bill.

The bill, having only been introduced on Tuesday, still has a few steps before a vote, as it needs to be named to a committee before any hearings could take place.

