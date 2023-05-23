Cleveland police spend Monday night looking for missing girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a girl they say went missing around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Cleveland and Cleveland Metro Housing Authority police spent Monday night looking for an 11-year-old girl.

Police say they are searching in the area of East 40th Street and Central Avenue.

The missing girl may be experiencing some deterioration of her capabilities due to potentially not having her medication with her, officials say.

Neither a photo or missing poster has been sent out by police yet.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

