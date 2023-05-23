Grand jury indicts driver accused of driving drunk and injuring Cleveland, Oakwood firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a Warrensville Heights man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a motorcycle operated by an off-duty firefighter earlier this month.

Ali Akram, 52, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI.

The victim, Ghadi Cole, works as a firefighter in Cleveland and Oakwood.

According to Oakwood police, Cole, 44, was rear-ended on his motorcycle around 11:30 p.m. on May 12 at the intersection of I-271 North and Forbes Road.

Cole remains hospitalized at MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries. According to a GoFundMe page, doctors are “not certain that he will be able to regain the use of his legs.”

Akram remains out on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 6.

