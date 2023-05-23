2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘It will protect you’: Cleveland man’s message for other renters after home destroyed in fire

By Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire rushed Thursday through a home located on Arabella Road in Cleveland, destroying everything inside.

The house caught fire while second floor tenant Ray Barber was at work.

Cigarette on front porch couch catches all 3-floors of Cleveland house on fire (video)

“When I got there, all I see was smoke,” Barber told 19 News. “I’m just looking at all my memories go down, it was a tough day.”

Firefighters said an employee of a nearby business called 911 around 2:50 p.m. for a couch fire on the front porch.

The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived, with flames bursting from all three floors.

Fire Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Division of Fire said it was deemed accidental, due to smoking on a couch.

“If you [are] smoking, make sure it’s all the way out,” Barber said.

As Barber works to start over, he told 19 News he wished he had renter’s insurance.

Barber said all of his belongings are gone, including his children’s items.

“I am learning a lot since this fire [on] what to do next time,” Barber said. “Renter’s insurance don’t cost that much. It will protect you.”

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer

Latest News

Bathroom sign.
Bill restricting transgender student bathroom use proposed in State Assembly
‘It will protect you’: Cleveland man’s message for other renters after home destroyed in fire
East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)
East Cleveland officers indicted for not reporting pursuit of vehicle that crashed
Introducing the newest member of Cleveland police: Meet Apollo
Introducing the newest member of Cleveland police: Meet Apollo