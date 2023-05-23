2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students

Terrence Greene
Terrence Greene(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury started deliberating Tuesday morning in the trial for a dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting more than a half-dozen of his former students.

The trial began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin Kelley.

Terence Greene, 57, was a former teacher at the Cleveland School of Arts near Stearns Road and Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland for 19 years.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said from 1998 to 2019, and during his time as the dance teacher, Greene allegedly sexually assaulted nine students, all under the age of 18, in the dressing room of the school, at events they traveled both to in and out of state, in his car, and at his residence near Churchill Avenue and Orville Avenue in Cleveland.

In June 2020, the victims reported this to Cleveland police.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Greene was arrested.

On Sept. 3, 2020, Terence Green was indicted on the following charges:

• 18 counts of rape

• 29 counts of sexual battery

• Two counts of gross sexual imposition

• Eight counts of felonious assault

• 14 counts of kidnapping

• Three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former CMSD, Tri-C dance teacher accused of sexually abusing students over last two decades

