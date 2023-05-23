Missing 14-year-old Euclid girl last seen May 16

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Catherine Lopez, who left her home on May 16 and has not returned.

Police said she went back to her friends on Cleveland’s West Side when she ran away in the past.

She does not have a phone, according to police.

If you see Lopez or know where she may be, call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #23-02648.

Catherine Lopez (Euclid Police)

