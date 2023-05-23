2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 14-year-old Euclid girl last seen May 16

Catherine Lopez
Catherine Lopez(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Catherine Lopez, who left her home on May 16 and has not returned.

Police said she went back to her friends on Cleveland’s West Side when she ran away in the past.

She does not have a phone, according to police.

If you see Lopez or know where she may be, call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #23-02648.

Catherine Lopez
Catherine Lopez(Euclid Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Bethany Scasney
Missing 22-year-old Parma woman last seen May 21
A commenter asked under the post if the restaurant is closing due to a developer buying the...
Rocky River Thai restaurant forced to close by June 1
Terrence Greene
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins