Missing 22-year-old Parma woman last seen May 21

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 22-year-old Bethany Scasney, who left her group home on May 21 and has not returned.

Scasney was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Police said Scasney has several medical conditions and is not on her required medications.

She was last in contact with her boyfriend around 1 p.m. on May 21, and they have not spoken since, according to police.

Call Det. Marc Karkan at 440-887-7332 if you see her or know where she may be.

Bethany Scasney (Parma Police)

Bethany Scasney (Parma Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.