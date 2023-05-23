2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI golf cart crash that killed newlywed

Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with a crash that killed a newlywed bride on Folly Beach have filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat.
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with a crash that killed a newlywed bride in South Carolina have filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat to the community or a flight risk.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is facing a charge of DUI causing bodily injury or death.

A blood toxicology report shows her blood alcohol level was 0.261 the night of the crash that killed Samantha Miller and seriously injured her new husband and two others.

The motion filed Friday by Komoroski’s lawyers says that the circumstances around the incident are heartbreaking, but the tragedy doesn’t make her a flight risk or a danger to the community.

“The personal characteristics of Jamie Lee Komoroski, coupled with her strong family support and ties to the community, heavily counsel in favor of her release from custody,” documents state.

The filing goes on to describe Komoroski as someone who has never been violent to anyone, graduated on the dean’s list from Coastal Carolina University and has a passion for babysitting.

The filing also claims she struggles with alcohol dependence and will go to rehab immediately if she is released on bond.

“Since her college years, Jamie has turned to alcohol to cope with loneliness, stress and often crippling levels of anxiety, which was then untreated,” the filing states.

According to the filing, Komoroski’s family has found inpatient services in South Carolina and New Jersey and is ready to take her directly to rehabilitation if a release is granted.

“This intense level of inpatient rehabilitation is consistent with the rehabilitative goals of the criminal justice system and will help undergird any determination by the Court that Jamie poses no risk or danger to the community,” court documents state.

The filing comes the same week as Aric Hutchinson, Miller’s husband, filed a wrongful death suit against Komoroski and several bars and restaurants in the Charleston area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

A commenter asked under the post if the restaurant is closing due to a developer buying the...
Rocky River Thai restaurant forced to close by June 1
Terrence Greene
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students
Romanian Air Force F- 16s military fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing...
EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins