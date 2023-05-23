2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today; colder air arrives tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunny to partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. A lake breeze keep you cooler near the shore. The team is tracking a significant cold front that will roll through tomorrow. Limited moisture with this so just isolated showers in the forecast. The story will be the blast of chilly air behind the front. The wind will ramp up out of the north tomorrow afternoon with gusts over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will fall through the 60s in the afternoon and early evening. Sunny on Thursday, but windy and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 50s for some towns.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer

Latest News

19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry pattern this week
19 News 4:30-5 a.m. (syncbak)
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry pattern this week
Most in the 70s, cooler near Lake Erie.
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry pattern this week
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Northeast Ohio Weather: Runners' delight