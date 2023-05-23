Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today; colder air arrives tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunny to partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. A lake breeze keep you cooler near the shore. The team is tracking a significant cold front that will roll through tomorrow. Limited moisture with this so just isolated showers in the forecast. The story will be the blast of chilly air behind the front. The wind will ramp up out of the north tomorrow afternoon with gusts over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will fall through the 60s in the afternoon and early evening. Sunny on Thursday, but windy and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 50s for some towns.

