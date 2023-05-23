2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocky River Thai restaurant forced to close by June 1

A commenter asked under the post if the restaurant is closing due to a developer buying the land the building is on.(Source: Cravings Thai Cuisine)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A dining staple in Rocky River is being forced to close after being given a move-out date of June 1.

Cravings Thai Cuisine announced on Facebook that they will be closing forever May 28.

Cravings started as a coffee shop that evolved into authentic Thai food, the post says.

The restaurant confirmed in a Facebook comment that they were given notice to vacate their building by June 1.(Source: Cravings Thai Cuisine)

A commenter asked under the post if the restaurant is closing due to a developer buying the land the building is on. The restaurant page responded yes, and that they were told they must vacate by June 1.

