Rocky River Thai restaurant forced to close by June 1
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A dining staple in Rocky River is being forced to close after being given a move-out date of June 1.
Cravings Thai Cuisine announced on Facebook that they will be closing forever May 28.
Cravings started as a coffee shop that evolved into authentic Thai food, the post says.
A commenter asked under the post if the restaurant is closing due to a developer buying the land the building is on. The restaurant page responded yes, and that they were told they must vacate by June 1.
