2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Senator Vance to visit Greater Cleveland Food Bank

By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senator JD Vance is visiting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Tuesday.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio, serving nearly 350,000 people in 2022, officials say.

The food bank runs a community food distribution center, providing food and other critical grocery products annually to more than 1,000 local food pantries, hot meal programs, shelters, mobile pantries, programs for the elderly and other nonprofit agencies.

Ohio Senator JD Vance visits Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Ohio Senator JD Vance visits Greater Cleveland Food Bank(Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Terrence Greene
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking for millions of more tax dollars to support prisoner education...
DeWine wants millions of more tax dollars for Ohio prisons re-entry support
Governor DeWine and re-entry for inmates