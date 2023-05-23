Senator Vance to visit Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senator JD Vance is visiting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Tuesday.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio, serving nearly 350,000 people in 2022, officials say.

The food bank runs a community food distribution center, providing food and other critical grocery products annually to more than 1,000 local food pantries, hot meal programs, shelters, mobile pantries, programs for the elderly and other nonprofit agencies.

Ohio Senator JD Vance visits Greater Cleveland Food Bank (Source: WOIO)

