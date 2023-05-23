2 Strong 4 Bullies
Terry Francona: ‘There’s not a lot of wiggle room’ with our offense

Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona discusses the Tribe's 2018 postseason goals. (Source: AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Guardians manager Terry Francona admitted Tuesday that small mistakes can get magnified with his team playing so many one-run games.

Francona spoke before Tuesday’s game 2 against Chicago; Cleveland won the series opener 3-0 Monday.

The Guardians rank 28th in MLB in both batting average and runs scored. They’re also dead last in the majors in homers.

Francona also shot down the notion of a 6-man pitching rotation, saying that would leave him with just a 7-man bullpen which “would be hard” in the dog days of summer.

Cleveland is 21-26, 3.5 games back of first-place Minnesota in the A.L. Central.

