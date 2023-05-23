Tree dedication service for slain Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Students and staff members at Big Creek Elementary School will have a tree dedication service Tuesday afternoon for fallen Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

Officer Bartek, a former Middleburg Heights resident, was killed during a carjacking on Dec. 31, 2021 in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

On Aug. 3, 2022, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of his murder. She was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 54 years.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with the Fifth District.

In November 2022, Cleveland city officials renamed a stretch of Utopia Avenue near the intersection with East 152nd Street after Officer Bartek.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.