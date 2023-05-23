Trial underway for South Euclid man accused of beating 91-year-old mom to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for the South Euclid man accused of beating his 91-year-old mom to death began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

Marcus Henry, 51, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, murder, felonious assault and offenses against a human corpse.

Essie Mae Henry was found dead outside her South Euclid home on Nov. 4, 2021.

Officers found her body in the bushes near the corner of Warrensville Center and Colony Roads.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said gardening tools found near the scene may have been used in the murder.

Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry (Source: WOIO, provided to WOIO)

Marcus was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022.

He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

