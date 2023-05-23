2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Trial underway for South Euclid man accused of beating 91-year-old mom to death

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for the South Euclid man accused of beating his 91-year-old mom to death began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

Marcus Henry, 51, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, murder, felonious assault and offenses against a human corpse.

Essie Mae Henry was found dead outside her South Euclid home on Nov. 4, 2021.

Officers found her body in the bushes near the corner of Warrensville Center and Colony Roads.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said gardening tools found near the scene may have been used in the murder.

Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry
Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry(Source: WOIO, provided to WOIO)

Marcus was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022.

He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Crime Stoppers offers reward for suspects in Bedford double murder
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new baby bison Monday.
Baby for Blue: Bison at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby
Cleveland police are looking for a girl they say was reported missing around 11:20 p.m. Monday...
Cleveland police spend Monday night looking for missing girl
Family and friends gathered by the Medina woman's grave on Monday to pay tribute to her.
Family and friends come together to honor Anastasia Hamilton 1 year after her death