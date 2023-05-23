2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman sustains serious injuries after crashing into semi-truck in Huron County

(WTVG)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman sustained serious injuries after her vehicle crashed into a semi-truck on Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Jeannette Waible, 58, of Willard, was driving a 2010 gray Buick sedan southbound on State Route 4.

Oleg Gubenya, 61, of Pleasant Hope Missouri, was driving a beige 2021 Volvo semi-truck westbound on US Highway 20, troopers say.

As the Buick sedan entered the intersection, she was struck by the semi, troopers say.

Both vehicles came to a final rest in the roadway.

Gubenya was wearing a safety belt and sustained no injuries as a result of the crash, officials say.

Waibel was wearing her seatbelt and was trapped in the sedan, troopers say.

She was extracted from the vehicle by mechanical means, officials say.

She was flown by Mercy Health LifeFlight to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, troopers say.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

