1 escaped Ohio prison inmate captured in KY; 2nd remains on the loose

LIMA, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two inmates who escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI) in Lima Tuesday, is now back in custody.

According to Henderson, KY police, James Lee was arrested in a stolen car early Wednesday.

Lee, 46, convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

The second inmate, Bradley Gillespie, 50, remains on the loose. Prison officials said he is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Gillespie was convicted of murder in Paulding County.

Bradley Gillespie ((Source: Ohio Department of Corrections))

James Lee ((Source: Ohio Department of Corrections))

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

