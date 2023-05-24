13-year-old driver crashes stolen car into Euclid Green neighborhood house
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old driver crashed a stolen car in Cleveland’s Euclid Green neighborhood, according to Cleveland police.
Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said the underage driver crashed into a house in the 17900 block of Olympia Road.
The 13-year-old had mild injuries, according to police.
Police said the car had been reported stolen out of Beachwood.
No information has been released on charges against the 13-year-old.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.