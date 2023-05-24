2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 shot and killed at Garfield Heights apartment building, police say

2 males shot and killed Tuesday.
2 males shot and killed Tuesday.(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Two males were shot and killed in Garfield Heights Tuesday evening.

Police said at approximately 6:00 pm they received a report of gunshots in the area of 12115 Valley Lane Drive.

When police officers arrived on scene they found the males unresponsive in a parking lot.

One of the victims was taken to Marymount Hospital where he died. The other victim involved was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to help with the case.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Garfield Hts. Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest details.

