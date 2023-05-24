2 Strong 4 Bullies
76-year-old Chardon man dies in single-car crash

(Source: MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 76-year-old Chardon man died Wednesday in a single-car crash.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. on Clay Street in Montville Township in Geauga County.

According to troopers, Frank Kline drove his vehicle off the roadway, causing it to flip.

Emergency personnel pronounced Kline dead at the scene, OSHP said.

Impairment is not known at this time, troopers said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

