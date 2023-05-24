Akron implementing speed tables in 2023 traffic calming program

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron is implementing speed tables to combat speeding in Akron neighborhoods.

Beginning in June, officials say 21 speed tables will be installed in 11 locations.

The locations were chosen based on resident requests, appropriateness of streets, and in coordination with City Council, City Departments and other stakeholders, officials say.

During 2022 research into the project, officials say data collected showed the most effective traffic calming zones had more than one speed table on the same street, and that over 50% of more than 1300 surveys received from Akron residents supported traffic calming.

“Speeding in residential areas is one of the most common concerns we hear from Akron residents,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “Last year’s traffic calming program proved itself to be an effective tool to curb speeding and help make our neighborhoods safer for pedestrians and motorists alike. This year’s program will also be bolstered by additional traffic calming devices in the form of solar speed limit signs which will be installed later this summer.”

City officials say the streets and wards targeted for speed table installations include: Crosby Street and Maple Street in Ward 1, Evans Avenue in Ward 2, S. Rhodes Avenue in Ward 3, Storer Avenue in Ward 4, Baird Street in Ward 5, Benton Street in Ward 6, Glenmount Avenue in Ward 7, Ridgewood Road in Ward 8, Clearview Avenue in Ward 9 and Caddo Avenue in Ward 10.

Signage will be posted to alert drivers to the speed tables.

