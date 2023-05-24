AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate was caught on camera walking onto the victim’s porch and stealing an Amazon package, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the theft happened around 11 a.m. on May 20 in the 1700 block of Shaw Avenue.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

Akron porch pirate steals Amazon package, police say (Bodnar, Gerald | Akron Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Akron Police Det. J. Bodnar at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

