Brimfield driver wanted for hit skip in Circle K parking lot, police say
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who backed his red Kia Soul into another car in a Circle K parking lot and left the scene is wanted, Brimfield Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying him.
Police said the hit-skip happened around 11 p.m. on May 11 at 1343 CR-18.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Brimfield Police:
If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this hit-skip, call Brimfield Police dispatch at 330-677-1234.
Tipsters can stay anonymous.
