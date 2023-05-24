2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brimfield driver wanted for hit skip in Circle K parking lot, police say(Brimfield Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who backed his red Kia Soul into another car in a Circle K parking lot and left the scene is wanted, Brimfield Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying him.

Police said the hit-skip happened around 11 p.m. on May 11 at 1343 CR-18.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Brimfield Police:

Brimfield driver wanted for hit skip in Circle K parking lot, police say(Brimfield Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this hit-skip, call Brimfield Police dispatch at 330-677-1234.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

