Browns DE Za’Darius Smith anxious to team up with Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett wasn’t there Wednesday at Browns OTAs in Berea but new DE Za’Darius Smith was and can’t wait to team up with his new pass-rushing partner.

“Hopefully we can be the best duo in the league,” Smith said.

The workouts are optional.

Guard Joel Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb were also absent.

