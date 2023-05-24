2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns DE Za’Darius Smith anxious to team up with Myles Garrett

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett wasn’t there Wednesday at Browns OTAs in Berea but new DE Za’Darius Smith was and can’t wait to team up with his new pass-rushing partner.

“Hopefully we can be the best duo in the league,” Smith said.

The workouts are optional.

Guard Joel Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb were also absent.

