Canton introduces earlier juvenile curfew in DORA spaces ahead of summer

(Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Canton is implementing an earlier curfew for unaccompanied minors within designated outdoor refreshment areas ahead of the summer schedule.

Officials say City Council approved an ordinance on Monday amending curfew laws due to DORAs in the city.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard says he believes reducing the crowd size after dark and limiting contacts between unsupervised juveniles and adults consuming alcohol will improve the overall experience and safety of events in DORA.

“I want to emphasize that our concern is unaccompanied, unsupervised minors. Families with children are welcome and encouraged to stay as long as the parents or guardians feel is appropriate,” Gabbard says.

Canton Police Department’s standard response to curfew violations is to contact parents, ensure the juvenile gets home safely and assess and needs the family may have in regards to supervision.

