Charges dropped against South Euclid man accused of beating 91-year-old mom to death

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -All charges against a South Euclid man accused of beating his 91-year-old mom to death were dropped Wednesday morning.

Marcus Henry’s bench trial began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

On Wednesday, Judge Collier-Williams granted the defense’s motion for an acquittal, due to lack of evidence.

Marcus Henry, 51, was facing multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the death of his mom, Essie Mae Henry.

She was found dead outside her South Euclid home on Nov. 4, 2021.

Officers found her body in the bushes near the corner of Warrensville Center and Colony Roads.

Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry
Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry(Source: WOIO, provided to WOIO)

Marcus was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022.

