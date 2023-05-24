CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo who smashed the front door of Family Dollar and stole multiple cartons of cigarettes are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the crime was caught on camera at 4:15 a.m. on April 16 at 4172 Pearl Rd.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cigarette thieves smash front door of Cleveland Family Dollar, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Cigarette thieves smash front door of Cleveland Family Dollar, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Cigarette thieves smash front door of Cleveland Family Dollar, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this break in and theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.