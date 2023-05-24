2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Lakewood launches ‘Safe Place Initiative’ to help victims of underreported crimes

City of Lakewood launches ‘Safe Place Initiative’ to help victims of underreported crimes
City of Lakewood launches ‘Safe Place Initiative’ to help victims of underreported crimes(Source: City of Lakewood)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood launched their Safe Place Initiative Wednesday to provide “safe places” throughout the city for victims and those at risk of hate crimes, harassment and bullying.

The program, led by the Lakewood Police Department, was first developed by the Seattle Police Department. Lakewood is one of the first cities in Ohio to adopt the program.

The Safe Place initiative is a community-based approach to safety that helps to build relationships and assist victims of crimes that tend to be underreported, such as hate crimes and harassment.

The initiative has been adopted by over 300 police departments across the US and beyond.

“The City of Lakewood is always exploring innovative methods to address safety holistically and to be a welcoming community for our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Meghan George. “This initiative helps to build relationships between our businesses, community, and police department and to send the message that Lakewood takes these issues seriously and will address them proactively.”

Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the initiative can contact the Lakewood Police Department for a brief training and receive a branded Safe Place sticker that will be placed prominently on the window or door indicating they are a Safe Place.

“When an individual sees a Safe Place sticker, they know that there are people inside who care and that they can come through the door and access help immediately,” said Patrol Officer Arianna Zuk, who helped develop Lakewood’s program. “We hope the initiative will encourage real-time reporting of these incidents which will enable us to respond quickly and efficiently and make our community a safer place for everyone.”

Businesses and organizations interested in becoming a Safe Place can visit this website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and...
Dog has spent 2,000 days in shelter waiting to be adopted, Lake Humane Society says
Mixed reactions to shotspotter expanding in Cleveland
Introducing the newest member of Cleveland police: Meet Apollo
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Cleveland Police gets emotional support dog for officers