Cleveland, Akron roads among country’s worst, study says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a new study, Cleveland and Akron are tied for the 6th worst-maintained roads in the US, with 49% of roads given a poor grade. Cleveland and Akron are behind only San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Honolulu and Milwaukee for poor road grades.

The study shows that the poor road conditions have a direct impact on how much drivers are spending in maintenance on average. The study looked at additional vehicle maintenance, which is considered the average increased cost to maintain a vehicle due to poor conditions. According to the study, that results in an extra $887 in maintenance costs for Cleveland drivers, 7th highest in the nation.

Poor road conditions are considered “roadways that are extremely deteriorated and may require driving at low speeds as well as ones with large potholes and other signs of distress that cover between 50-70% of the roadway”.

The entire study can be found at the graphic below, or the link here.

