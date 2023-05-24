2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland expands ShotSpotter system, despite criticism of gunfire detection technology

By Jim Nelson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb announced Tuesday that the city will expand its ShotSpotter program to include all five Cleveland police districts, after previously being deployed in the fourth district exclusively.

“The results of Cleveland’s ShotSpotter pilot show that this technology is effective and is making a difference,” Bibb said in a news release. “ShotSpotter is one of many tools we are incorporating in our fight against gun violence. We are focused on investing in technology and intelligence to reduce gun homicides in our city.”

According to the release, studies have shown more than 80 percent of gunfire incidents are not reported by the public.

The technology automatically detects gunfire and alerts police.

In 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union published an article on its website expressing concern over the use of ShotSpotter nationwide, citing privacy safety concerns.

“ShotSpotter false alarms send police on numerous trips into communities for no reason and on high alert expecting to potentially confront a dangerous situation. Given the already tragic number of shootings of Black people by police, that is a recipe for trouble,” wrote Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst for the ACLU.

Black Lives Matter Cleveland launched an online petition asking Mayor Bibb to end the contract with the company.

“ShotSpotter technology regularly sends police, falsely expecting to find gunshots, into the Black, brown, and poor communities where microphones are embedded,” the group said. “ShotSpotter makes everyone in our communities less safe by increasing the number of heightened and harmful interactions with police.”

According to the City of Cleveland’s news release, studies have shown the system accurately detects gunshots at a rate of about 97 percent.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer

Latest News

10-year-old Julian Brown is nonverbal and has autism. His mom says he spent nearly $6,000 on...
Elyria mom struggling to make ends meet after special needs son charges $6,000 on Google Play
SNAP benefits generic graphic
Barberton family wants to be reimbursed for stolen snap benefits; “it’s really not our fault”
19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Bill restricting transgender student bathroom use proposed in Ohio State Assembly
19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Elyria mom struggling to make ends meet after special needs son charges $6,000 on Google Play