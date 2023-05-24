Dog has spent 2,000 days in shelter waiting to be adopted, Lake Humane Society says

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society.

The 6-year-old dog was transferred to Lake Humane Society in Mentor on April 13 from another shelter, where he had spent most of his life.

“Our hearts are breaking for Hershel,” Lake Humane Society shared. “Hershel has never known what it feels like to live in a home with a family that loves him. We hope that giving him the opportunity to share his story in a new shelter, with a fresh start, will help Hershel find a family.”

He was living outdoors in inhumane conditions when he was rescued at 1-year-old, according to LHS.

“It was winter, during a polar vortex when Hershel was saved. He was skin and bones, he was shivering, and he was scared. After medical examination it was confirmed, Hershel was severely frostbitten and close to starvation,” LHS described.

“For the first year of his life Hershel had never known warmth, he had never known shelter. Hershel had never known the feeling of a full belly or kind human touch. It didn’t happen overnight, but Hershel is now a healthy, 76-pound, 6-year-old boy. Hershel amazes us every single day with his contagiously happy and optimistic outlook on life,” LHS said with hope.

LHS told 19 News that Hershel was able to get a small taste of life inside a home when one of the humane society’s volunteers took him to sleepover in Mid-may.

The volunteer said Hershel adjusted better than they could have ever imagined, especially considering that may had been his very first night in a home.

“He didn’t even have one accident. He was a complete gentleman, grateful for the simple things like sunbathing in a fenced yard and curling up on the couch for belly rubs. Hershel didn’t hesitate to claim his comfy spot and help select a movie for the night. And even though his home visit was short, it gave him hope and a glimpse of what life will be like once he finds his forever family,” LHS optimistically described.

Hershel has has also gone on many adventures to get him out of the shelter, and has been practicing his skills at Cold Nose Companions Dog Training, where LHS said he has “caught on wonderfully.”

LHS said although he has continued to impress the volunteers with his loyalty and willingness to learn new things. he may need time to fully adjust to a new home, given he spent most his days without one.

But volunteers will continue with these experiences until Hershel is adopted to make up for lost time.

“Hershel did nothing to deserve this life, nor did he ask for it. It is now LHS’s mission to make up for the neglect and disappointment he has had to deal with. And despite it all, Hershel sees only the good in every human. He even likes other dogs, too. Hershel has done his best being a patient, charming, lovable guy, but after five years Hershel has waited long enough,” LHS stated.

LHS said Hershel has touched their hearts, and their volunteers have done all they can do teach him what love feels like.

“Now, he just needs his humans to find him and show him what a forever home feels like,” LHS stated.

Hershel is a mixed breed and weighs 44 pounds.

Like all dogs at Lake Humane Society, he was neutered and given a physical examination from the LHS veterinarian, tested for heartworm, given age-appropriate vaccinations (including rabies), treated for fleas, and microchipped.

If you want to want open your heart and your home to Hershel, call 440-951-6122, email adopt@lakehumane.org, or visit our website at www.lakehumane.org.

For those who are unable to adopt at this time, but want to help homeless pets like Hershel, donate to the Lake Humane Society at www.lakehumane.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/.

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society. (Lake Humane Society)

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society. (Lake Humane Society)

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society. (Lake Humane Society)

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society. (Lake Humane Society)

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society. (Lake Humane Society)

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society. (Lake Humane Society)

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society. (Lake Humane Society)

Hershel has spent over 2,000 days living in a shelter, hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the Lake Humane Society. (Lake Humane Society)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.