Driver accused of killing man in Green, now facing additional charges

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 32-year-old woman accused of driving drunk when she crashed into a condo in Green, killing a man, has now been indicted on additional charges.

Hallie Maczko was recently indicted on the charges of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs. This is in addition to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI, which she was previously indicted on.

Robert Shull, Jr., 69, was killed in the Feb. 19 accident.

Deputies said Maczko, of Green, was driving northbound on Mayfair Road around 2:40 a.m., when she lost control, crossed over the center line, went through a fence and through Shull’s bedroom wall in the 2500 block of Barth Rd.

Shull was in bed sleeping when he was struck.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, they said Shull was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Shull was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:44 a.m.

Maczko had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, Summit County Sheriff deputies said. According to Summit County Sheriff Inspector Bill Holland, Maczko’s BAC was .374.

Maczko is expected in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday for her arraignment on the new charges.

