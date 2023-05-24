CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men who broke into Lucy’s Pub and bottles of liquor and cash are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the crime was caught on camera at approximately 5:37 a.m. on May 21 at 2218 Broadview Rd.

Take a look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo break into Cleveland pub, steal liquor bottles, cash, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this break in and theft, call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710.

