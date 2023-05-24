2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

East Cleveland officer resigns amid indictment for tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer indicted on several criminal charges Tuesday, submitted his resignation, according to East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard.

Former Officer Larry McDonald was indicted Tuesday on the charges of:

  • Tampering with evidence
  • Failure to stop after an accident
  • Telecommunications fraud
  • Obstructing official business
  • Dereliction of duty

Had he not resigned, Chief Gerhard said McDonald would have been fired.

“The timing of the County indictment was coincidental, the internal investigation into McDonald’s conduct was separate from the county prosecutor’s investigation,” said Gerhard.

The criminal charges are from an incident that happened on March 12.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, McDonald attempted to execute a traffic stop, but the victim did not stop and crashed into a bus stop near Ivanhoe Rd. and St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland.

O’Malley said McDonald saw the crash, but fled the scene.

A Good Samaritan called 911 and Cleveland police responded.

O’Malley added McDonald did not report to dispatch that he was engaged in a pursuit or that the crash had happened.

A second East Cleveland police officer, Anthony Holmes, 36, was also indicted Tuesday on multiple charges; including, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.

O’Malley said Holmes knew Cleveland police initiated an investigation and withheld knowledge of McDonald’s involvement in the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cigarette thieves smash front door of Cleveland Family Dollar, police say
Cigarette thieves smash front door of Cleveland Family Dollar, police say
Duo break into Cleveland pub, steal liquor bottles, cash, police say
Duo break into Cleveland pub, steal liquor bottles, cash, police say
Samuel Stubbs
Missing 57-year-old Cleveland man last seen May 10
Canton introduces earlier juvenile curfew in DORA spaces ahead of summer