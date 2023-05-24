East Cleveland officer resigns amid indictment for tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer indicted on several criminal charges Tuesday, submitted his resignation, according to East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard.

Former Officer Larry McDonald was indicted Tuesday on the charges of:

Tampering with evidence

Failure to stop after an accident

Telecommunications fraud

Obstructing official business

Dereliction of duty

Had he not resigned, Chief Gerhard said McDonald would have been fired.

“The timing of the County indictment was coincidental, the internal investigation into McDonald’s conduct was separate from the county prosecutor’s investigation,” said Gerhard.

The criminal charges are from an incident that happened on March 12.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, McDonald attempted to execute a traffic stop, but the victim did not stop and crashed into a bus stop near Ivanhoe Rd. and St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland.

O’Malley said McDonald saw the crash, but fled the scene.

A Good Samaritan called 911 and Cleveland police responded.

O’Malley added McDonald did not report to dispatch that he was engaged in a pursuit or that the crash had happened.

A second East Cleveland police officer, Anthony Holmes, 36, was also indicted Tuesday on multiple charges; including, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.

O’Malley said Holmes knew Cleveland police initiated an investigation and withheld knowledge of McDonald’s involvement in the pursuit.

