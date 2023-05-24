STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly woman’s wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was shopping, Streetsboro Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspects who then used her credit card.

Two women stole the wallet while at a Streetsboro store on May 18, according to police.

Police said one of those same women were later spotted with a man at a different store using the woman’s stolen credit card.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Streetsboro Police:

Elderly woman’s wallet swiped at Streetsboro store, suspects use stolen credit card, police say (Streetsboro Police)

If you recognize either of the two suspects, or have any other information on this theft and misuse of a credit card, call Ofc. Colvin at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

