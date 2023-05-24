2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘Epidemic of missing children’: 35 Ohio kids recovered in US Marshals operation

(FOX Carolina News)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a multi-jurisdiction operation has resulted in the successful recovery of 35 missing children from Northern Ohio.

‘Operation We Will Find You’ centered around major metropolitan areas, according to Marshals, that included Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Canton and Youngstown.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Though, the Marshals say their searches took them as far as California, Arizona, and West Virginia.

Before the operation, the whereabouts of all 35 children were unknown to authorities.

According to Marshals, they faced dangers such as physical or sexual abuse, neglect, substance abuse or human trafficking.

“The Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children. The main objective of Operation We Will Find You was to find as many critically missing children as possible. The epidemic of missing children in our country needs a spotlight, it needs our focus. We hope operations like this sharpen that focus. Every child deserves a safe environment to grow up in, and we are dedicated to helping provide that for the children and families in Northern Ohio.”

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott

According to the Marshals, these large scale missing child operations, which include federal, state, and local agencies, allow for additional resources, further reach and investigative efforts.

The operation ran from March 1 to May 15.

WATCH: Previous 19 News interview in the video player below: 27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

7-year-old shot
7-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry
Charges dropped against South Euclid man accused of beating 91-year-old mom to death
Twinsburg High School (Source: Twinsburg City School District)
Twinsburg Schools to cut over 40 jobs due to $2.1M budget deficit
Bethany Scasney
Missing 22-year-old Parma woman found safe